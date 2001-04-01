Think Fast!

WinBook's Si2 850 mobile PC incorporates an Intel Pentium III 850MHz processor.

April 1, 2001 1 min read

Si2 850



Manufacturer: WinBook



Street price: $2,999



Phone: (800) 254-7806



Web site: www.winbook.com



If you're a road warrior with the need for speed, consider the WinBook Si2 850, a mobile PC that sports an Intel Pentium III 850MHz processor with battery-optimizing SpeedStep technology. Measuring a mere 1.6 inches thick and weighing just 7.1 pounds, the Si2 850 features a 4x 4x 20x CD-RW for backing up important data while on the road, as well as 128MB SDRAM and a 20GB Ultra DMA hard drive. With a dazzling 14-inch XGA TFT display, a standard integrated 56Kbps modem and an available Ethernet port, who needs a desktop? Windows 2000 Professional comes bundled.