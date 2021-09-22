Boston Scientific's (BSX) New Buyout to Aid Clot Management

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX announced an agreement to acquire Devoro Medical, Inc., which develops the WOLF Thrombectomy Platform. By deploying finger-like prongs that retrieve and remove thrombi in the arterial and venous systems, this advanced non-console and lytic-free WOLF technology targets and rapidly captures blood clots.

- Zacks

The WOLF platform is intended to target and remove clots without damaging blood vessels and by reducing blood loss, which can potentially improve outcome. This platform is a convincing new alternative for physicians performing thrombectomy procedures.

Per Boston Scientific’s management, once commercialized, the WOLF technology will complement and enhance the company’s offerings to a full suite of interventional strategies for thromboemboli, which also incorporates the EkoSonic Endovascular System and the AngioJet Thrombectomy System.

The recent Devoro Medical buyout is likely to bolster Boston Scientific’s peripheral interventions portfolio.

Terms of the Deal

Since 2019, Boston Scientific has been a strategic investor in Devoro Medical and holds an equity stake of approximately 16% in the company, at present. On this account, the transaction involves an upfront payment of approximately $269 million for the remainig 84% stake, as well as a payment of up to $67 million upon achievement of certain clinical and regulatory milestones. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to fulfillment of customary closing conditions.

Financial Significance

The transaction is estimated to be slightly dilutive to earnings per share (EPS) in 2021 on an adjusted basis, which Boston Scientific aims to offset through internal cost efficiencies and trade-offs. Due to a one-time gain (to be recognized at closing) related to the company’s previously held equity interest in Devoro Medical, the transaction will be less dilutive on a GAAP basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The transaction is not expected to impact adjusted EPS, and will be slightly dilutive on a GAAP basis in 2022, owing to amortization expenses and acquisition-related charges.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in MarketsandMarkets, the global thrombectomy devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% by 2022. Factors driving the market include increasing number of minimally invasive procedures, growing target patient population, technological advancements, favorable medical reimbursements, increasing demand for minimally invasive thrombectomy procedures and greater healthcare expenditure across emerging markets.

Given the substantial market prospects, Boston Scientific’s recent acquisition of Devoro Medical seems well-timed.

Notable Developments

In September 2021, Boston Scientific presented clinical findings from the EPOCH clinical trial as late-breaking data at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021. The company announced that the EPOCH clinical trial of the TheraSphere Y-90 Glass Microspheres (TheraSphere treatment) has successfully met both of its primary endpoints. These endpoints include progression-free survival and hepatic progression-free survival of patients suffering from metastatic colorectal cancer of the liver.

In the same month, the company closed the acquisition of the global surgical business of Lumenis LTD. from an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia. Lumenis was a privately held company involved in developing and commercializing energy-based medical solutions. This buyout is expected to add the Lumenis laser portfolio to Boston Scientific’s category-leading kidney stone management and benign prostatic hyperplasia offerings, and expand the company’s global footprint to accelerate growth across Europe and Asia.

In August 2021, the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for the EXALT Model B Single-Use Bronchoscope. The device is intended for use in bedside procedures within the intensive care unit and the operating room. It can be utilized in a wide range of bronchoscopy procedures. The EXALT Model B Bronchoscope comes in three sizes: slim, regular, and large, all of which are designed to provide superior suction performance and direct, precise imaging.

Share Price Performance

The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. It has rallied 12.4% compared to the industry’s growth of 11.4%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Boston Scientific carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks from the Medical-Products industry are Envista Holdings Corporation NVST, VAREX IMAGING VREX and BellRing Brands, Inc. BRBR.

Envista Holdings, which carries a Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 27.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

VAREX, carrying a Zacks Rank # 2 (Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 5%.

BellRing Brands, carrying a Zacks Rank # 2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 29.1%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX): Free Stock Analysis Report



VAREX IMAGING (VREX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST): Free Stock Analysis Report



BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research