3 Electronics Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry

The Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Products industry is benefiting from rise in semiconductor capital expenditure despite the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Optimism over the vaccine rollout is anticipated to aid the prospects of industry participants. Increasing spending on advanced technologies bodes well for industry participants like KLA Corp KLAC, Carrier Global CARR and Flex FLEX. Continuing investments on data-center, high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G end-markets are key catalysts. Fab expansion in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan and China as well as higher spending on memory equipment is expected to drive growth in 2021 and beyond.

