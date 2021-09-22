Sail Through Market Volatility With These 4 Low-Beta Stocks

Coronavirus vaccines are rolling out at a healthy pace, making scope for more people to socialize and attend office. Despite this, markets have become volatile since concerns over the spillover effects from China’s property market are gripping investors.

- Zacks

Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the securities will not only deliver healthy returns but also provide a shield against choppy market conditions.

Beta Understanding

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset in comparison to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Screening Criteria:

We have taken beta between 0 and 0.7 as our prime criterion for screening stocks that are less volatile than the market. However, this should not be the only factor to be considered while selecting a winning strategy. We need to take into account other parameters as well that can add value to the portfolio.

Percentage Change in Price in the Last 4 Weeks greater than zero: This ensures that the stocks saw positive price movement over the last month.

Average 20 Day Volume greater than 50,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stocks are easily tradable.

Price greater than or equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.

Zacks Rank equal to 1: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks indicate that they will significantly outperform the broader U.S. equity market over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are four stocks that qualified the screening:

Canon Inc. CAJ is a leading seller of office multifunction devices, laser and inkjet printers and lithography equipment. Over the past 60 days, the stock has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Exelon Corporation EXC is primarily involved in delivering electricity and natural gas to millions of customers in several states. For 2021 and 2022, the stock has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions over the past 30 days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ is primarily involved in operating membership warehouse clubs that are located in the Eastern United States. For fiscal 2021 and 2022, the stock has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions over the past 30 days.

Otter Tail Corporation OTTR is a leading player in electric utility and manufacturing businesses. For 2021 and 2022, the stock has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions over the past 30 days.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exelon Corporation (EXC): Free Stock Analysis Report



BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Canon, Inc. (CAJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research