April 1, 2001 2 min read

Go live: Want to offer your customers live customer service on the Web at a small cost to you? Then try KnowEx Solutions' KnowEx Interact Small Business Edition, a new software program that allows you to provide instant customer service on your Web site through live chat and streaming of images and Web pages. The solution targets companies with no more than two customer service representatives interacting with visitors on their Web sites, allowing them to close more sales and provide significantly improved service. Cost: $850. For more information, visit www.knowex.net.

Designer sites: Web sites display search results in complicated list formats, which often cause confusion for online shoppers. And as the amount of data on a site grows, so does the difficulty in finding something specific. WebMap Technologies has developed a visual Web navigation technology that solves this problem. Its system allows shoppers to get search results in a visual map format organized according to content. Thus users quickly understand where to go and find things in an easier way. For details, visit www.webmap.com.

Free no more: Web sites that wish to be listed within Yahoo!'s "Shopping and Services" or "Business to Business" areas of its Web guide must now pay for the company's $199 Business Express service. Reportedly, Yahoo! moved from free to for a fee so that it could affordably make its commercial listings as comprehensive as possible. However, Business Express only allows webmasters guaranteed consideration of their sites, not guaranteed listings. Payment doesn't ensure that a site will be listed or even exactly how it will be listed. You might pay $199 and have your site rejected, or it may be accepted but not into the category you wanted. Log on to http://help.yahoo.com/help/us/bizex/index.html for details.

