Gol Linhas (GOL) To Acquire 250 eVTOL Aircrafts From Avolon

In a bid to cut carbon output and open up new domestic routes, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL and Grupo Comporte inked a non-binding letter of intent with aircraft lessor Avolon to buy or lease 250 VA-X4 electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircrafts. These aircrafts are one of the most technologically advanced and reliable air taxis available today. Grupo Comporte is an entity of the Brazilian carrier’s controlling shareholder.

The initial steps of the new partnership include aircraft certification and analysis of the infrastructure needed to operate this aircraft with ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency), DECEA (Department of Airspace Control) as well as other national and international aeronautical authorities. Avolon anticipates to complete the certification process for the VA-X4 eVTOL in Brazil by 2024. Post verification, the airline expects to begin operating the eVTOL flight network and operations in Brazil by mid-2025.

VA-X4 can carry up to four passengers and one pilot, with a range of 160 km (100 miles) and a maximum speed of 320 km/h (200 mph). The eVTOL aircraft also produces 100 times less noise than a cruising helicopter, and 30 times less on take-off and landing. This Brazil-based low cost airline currently operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline company plans to transform 75% of its fleet to more efficient 737-MAX aircraft by 2030. This initiative is aimed at reducing carbon emissions by 16%. Altogether, the adoption of the Boeing MAX, eVTOL aircraft and other innovations (including the use of biofuels) will help Gol Linhas to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

The deal with Avolon and Grupo Comporte is a part of the company’s investment to strategically improve regional air transportation market, by adding new routes to underserved domestic markets.

