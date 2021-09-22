Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

- Zacks

Crocs, Inc. CROX: This company that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Crocs’ shares gained 6.7% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

GreenSky, Inc. GSKY: This technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GreenSky’ shares gained 44.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Range Resources Corporation RRC: This independent natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Range Resources Corp’s shares gained 43.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Conformis, Inc. CFMS: This medical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.1% over the last 60 days.

Conformis’ shares gained 10.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Range Resources Corporation (RRC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report



ConforMIS, Inc. (CFMS): Free Stock Analysis Report



GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research