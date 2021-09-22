New Strong Sell Stocks for September 22nd

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

Manchester United plc MANU owns and operates a professional sports team. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Grifols, S.A. GRFS engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 81.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Intrusion Inc. INTZ develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Manchester United Ltd. (MANU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Grifols, S.A. (GRFS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Intrusion Inc. (INTZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research