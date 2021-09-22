Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 22nd

MANU, GRFS, IMCC, and INTZ have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 22, 2021

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

Manchester United plc MANU owns and operates a professional sports team. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Grifols, S.A. GRFS engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 81.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Intrusion Inc. INTZ develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Manchester United Ltd. (MANU): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Rebound Fails as Investors Await Fed Statement

Jim Giaquinto

Stocks

Best Penny Stocks To Buy Now? Watch These 5 Today

J. Samuel

Finance

FedEx, Another Reason For S&P 500 Investors To Be Very Worried 

Thomas Hughes

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

refugees

More Than 30 Companies, Including Amazon, Facebook and Pfizer Vow to Create Economic Opportunities for Afghan Refugees

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Prepare to Succeed

How to Pull Off the Most Successful Reorganization Possible

Katie Murphy

Katie Murphy

News and Trends

Amazon Gives 8 Vaccinated Employees Payouts, Cars

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More