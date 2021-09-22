Is Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

- Zacks

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Boise Cascade (BCC). BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.92, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.19. Over the last 12 months, BCC's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.41 and as low as 5.23, with a median of 12.17.

BCC is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BCC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.75. Over the past 52 weeks, BCC's PEG has been as high as 1.60 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 1.09.

Investors should also recognize that BCC has a P/B ratio of 1.70. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.63. Over the past year, BCC's P/B has been as high as 2.98 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 2.26.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Boise Cascade's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BCC is an impressive value stock right now.

