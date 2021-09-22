Why IdaCorp (IDA) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Headquartered in Boise, IdaCorp (IDA) is a Utilities stock that has seen a price change of 7.24% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.71 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.76%. In comparison, the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield is 3.3%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.45%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.84 is up 4.4% from last year. Over the last 5 years, IdaCorp has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.76%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, IdaCorp's payout ratio is 56%, which means it paid out 56% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, IDA expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $4.85 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 3.41%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, IDA is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

