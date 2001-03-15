Whiskers & Paws Files Chapter Seven

<b></b>

March 15, 2001 1 min read

Carson City, Nevada-Pet food delivery franchise Whiskers & Paws filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court, District of Nevada, on February 20. Under Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a business or individual has all their debts cancelled; in exchange, they may have to surrender some of their property.

A meeting of Whiskers & Paws creditors will be held on March 29 at 9:30 a.m. at the Clifton Young Federal Building in Reno, Nevada. All non-government creditors have until June 27 to file a claim against the company with the bankruptcy clerk's office. -United States Bankruptcy Court