Argentina's Flevo startup receives $ 50,000 for winning the Platzi Startups program

No one can deny that this has been a GREAT year for Latin American startups ! According to the Latin American Association of Venture Capital & Private Capital (LAVCA), only in the first half of the year 6.2 billion dollars were invested in emerging companies in the region.

Cortesía Flevo

The Platzi Startups program announced the first place winner of its DemoDay this year.

The Argentine startup Flevo , a platform that provides credit and payment solutions for students of upskill schools and professional training, was credited with 50 thousand dollars by Codestream and Platzi for its offer of plans adapted to people that allows the academies to be focus on what you do best, teach.

Platzi Startups DemoDay is a program that supports the best startups created by students of the online technology school, Platzi. The program offers 8 weeks of intense training to prepare startups to receive investment and empower them to grow. Startups like Terapify and Yana started their entrepreneurial path at Platzi. The company has stood out as one of the most successful organizations to launch the early stage startup path. In the last 2 years, 16 startups entered YCombinator and more than 20 have raised more than $ 1 million of capital.

Flevo has everything to be a great startup. Antonio Fridman, Matias Cohen and Alex Schwatrz make a great team. It has everything we look for at Platzi: Ambition with humility, explains Juliane Butty, Head of Startups at Platzi.

Flevo's project was born when Matias Cohen, one of the cofounders, wanted to do a coding bootcamp. At the time of payment, financing became such a big problem, that he ended up choosing not to. He automatically understood that, if even with a competitive salary and an active bank account he could not find an alternative that fits his needs, a large segment of the Latin American population would never be able to break the financial barrier, and invest in themselves to generate a leap in his professional career.

Several entrepreneurs and investors joined Platzi to make this impact, such as Tuto Assad de Vitau; Pamela Valdez, founder of Beek.io; Jonathan Lewy, serial entrepreneur and managing partner of Investos; Santiago Zavala and his team from 500 Startups Latam, and Claudio Pinkus, founder of Codestream.

Two months ago, we had less than 10 users. Now we leave the Platzi Startup program with a growth of 200%, several open talks with investors and a ticket of 50 thousand dollars. The contacts that are made during this 8 weeks are priceless, says Antonio Fridman, CEO of Flevo.

The next step for Flevo is to land in Colombia to follow this path of equalizing opportunities in Latin America that began months ago in Chile. In the coming months they plan to impact more than 10,000 students with this solution that aims to reconvert the education industry in pursuit of a single mission: That financial barriers are not a

limiting to develop.