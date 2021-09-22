How to Create a Good Digital Workplace: Steps You Can Take Right Now

Depositphotos.com

As a result of the pandemic, Mexico positioned itself as the Latin American country in which teleworking and the home office had the greatest acceptance and where the expectations of continuing in this modality are higher. This was pointed out by the 2020 Regional Survey: How was the work and family environment transformed? , headed by the IAE Business School, which details that Mexico stands out regionally in the evaluation and projection of telework, because 84% of people, even with the emergency, have liked to live the experience of telework.

Of course, the mass telework situation is still something new for the leadership, who even have doubts about how to make the transition to the hybrid model . That being the case, I want to share some tips and learnings to support companies that want and plan to invest in the digital work experience for their teams, either out of necessity or in search of innovation.

1. Identify the needs of your collaborators. Understand what they need.

The way employees work will continue to evolve as new technologies lead to innovations. As a leader, you need to be aware of this and rethink how you will manage productivity and connectivity in the future workplace, which will surely be more mobile and more remote. You should ask yourself: “How will I keep my employees engaged? How will they collaborate? Do you have the right tools for your job?

2. Design the value proposition of your collaborator so that they have more time and take care of their mental health.

A CBRE survey shows that 69% of millennials would forgo other job benefits for a more flexible workspace. The ability to be more flexible and take care of one's health is a definite trend in the modern workforce. Statistics like this have an impact on the value proposition of employees. This is an important consideration because home office health and safety will become a business office issue.

3. Integrate digital technology into remote work. Provide the right tools and technologies to enable employees to work successfully.

34% of Latin American leaders are concerned about the lack of supervision and visibility of management as a result of working at home, 31% mention possible difficulties in accessing data as a challenge and 47% consider that the use of Unknown or new technologies to work from home is a challenge. These are some of the results of a new IDC White Paper sponsored by Unisys and titled “Digital Workplace Insights” . It is clear that it is necessary to provide technologies so that employees can have better experiences and, consequently, deliver better results to customers.

4. Check that you have not implemented a monitoring software that violates the privacy laws of your country.

In recent years, software that monitors Internet usage, calendar usage, and keystrokes has become more common. Spot checks or active monitoring (for example, random scanning of emails for keywords or phrases) can now be carried out using modern software. Used in the right way, along with sentiment analysis, these softwares can help organizations evaluate employees' work experience. However, home monitoring is considered highly invasive. Be careful not to cross the line of privacy that employees expect when they work from home.

5. Plan a change in work and culture. Otherwise what is the point?

Studies show that when employees feel more pressure, their productivity worsens, increasing stress. This requires attention, and that is exactly why organizations need to implement proper virtual team management using an approach that is properly structured with respect to work culture and performance management. It is a better strategy than excessive monitoring of employees, which generally leads to a negative productivity cycle and is also potentially illegal.

How to start? To start the process, look for and identify the key trends in your company's own “future of work” plan. Then, it conducts an employee assessment to identify their profiles, the technologies they need, and how they need support. And remember, technology does not work if there are no people and if there is no digital culture.