What Is the Ariva (ARV) Crypto and Where Can You Buy It?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

Tourism is picking back up in the vaccinated world. Travelers itching to hit the road are finally getting opportunities to see new places or reunite with old favorites. Many of those travelers, who spent their time at home learning about and investing in digital currencies, are now looking away from their crypto wallets and more toward guided tours and charters. Well, Ariva (CCC:ARV-USD) is a blockchain network that seeks to blend the best of both worlds. Its recent launch and immediate success have proven that the Ariva (ARV) crypto is an innovative take on the burgeoning technology. As such, investors want to get their hands on it.

Source: Shutterstock

The Ariva crypto made its arrival to the crypto sector just earlier this month. The token launched with 100 billion ARV available to investors, and thus far it has secured capital from over 13,000 users. How did it build its success and investor base so quickly? In addition to being born in the midst of a fervent bull run for the entire crypto market, Ariva also sets itself apart by having a very original offering in blockchain tech.

Ariva (ARV) Crypto’s Tourism Model Makes for a Sought After Token

Ariva works to blend together crypto payments and money wiring with the tourism industry. Users are able to send money abroad without having to worry about financially crippling transfer fees. This makes going abroad much less of a headache. It also allows users to connect with global and local tourism providers to book over blockchain, making crypto payment options possible. Additionally, users are able to earn rewards by providing data and making reservations over the chain.

Ariva is benefiting greatly from the traction it’s building among worldly crypto investors. Just today, the ARV token is up 278%, pricing it still well below one cent but hugely benefiting its holders. Over $8 million worth of the token is exchanging just today. Investors looking to get some Ariva (ARV) crypto for themselves can turn to a number of decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Most popularly, the token trades on PancakeSwap (CCC:CAKE-USD). Outside of PankcakeSwap, investors can turn to ProBit Global and XT.com to buy their Ariva.

The post What Is the Ariva (ARV) Crypto and Where Can You Buy It? appeared first on InvestorPlace.