Gravitoken Crypto Price Predictions Surge as GRV Spikes 100%

Gravitoken (CCC:GRV-USD) is a digital currency that’s challenging investors’ previous notions of crypto behavior. The Gravitoken crypto is promising its users a token that only goes up. While the idea stands at odds with the volatility of the asset class, it’s picking up some serious steam among altcoin fanatics. Now, those investors are seeking out Gravitoken crypto price predictions.

Gravitoken’s website says the token was born out of the need for a crypto that withstands the market’s volatility. The crypto promising to “DeFi gravity” says it is mathematically designed to increase by a stable 9.81% price every hour. The token is supposedly hedged against volatility thanks to its liquidity pool. A formula constantly adjusts the pool in order to create a stable price floor.

The developers say the GRV token will continue increasing in price until it reaches a guaranteed value of $1,377,000. It does this by collecting a 9.81% fee on each transaction, which goes to token burns, marketing and security of the liquidity floor.

Gravitoken Crypto Price Predictions Build Momentum After Huge Gains

Whether or not you believe in the tokenomics of Gravitoken, its gains are undeniably real. The token is gaining a massive 87% so far today, with over $1 million in trading volume for the token. As of right now, the GRV token stands at over eight cents in value. Of course, if the developers’ guarantee holds true, we’ll see the token rise another 80% before midnight.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at some Gravitoken crypto price predictions to see where analysts think the token will be in the future:

DigitalCoin’s forecast sees Gravitoken reaching a value of nearly 14 cents by the end of 2022.

PricePrediction’s take on Gravitoken is that it will not, in fact, “DeFi gravity.” The outlet says that even with a solid end of the year, the token will drop to around six cents by December.

CoinDataFlow predicts that under the most favorable conditions, Gravitoken will finish 2022 with a value of nearly 28 cents.

