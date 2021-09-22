Teladoc (TDOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $138.67, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 4.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.87% in that time.

TDOC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TDOC is projected to report earnings of -$0.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 384.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $516.66 million, up 78.89% from the prior-year quarter.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.53 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -212.39% and +83.65%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.36% higher. TDOC is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

