Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $1,028.47, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.87%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ISRG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 19, 2021. In that report, analysts expect ISRG to post earnings of $3.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.4 billion, up 29.88% from the year-ago period.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.80 per share and revenue of $5.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.67% and +29.53%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ISRG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ISRG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ISRG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 68.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.81.

Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 7.09 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.