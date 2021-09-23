Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

My3DSelfie, a 3D digital asset company, on Thursday announced to have raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Series A from NEDFi Ventures and AccelNest. The round is being led by NEDFi Ventures through its North-East Venture Fund.

My3DSelfie

The amount raised will be majorly utilized in tech development at the company, marketing of the service, and licensing.

“We would like to move faster and disrupt the 3D modeling space. The application of our technology can be massive, and beneficial across industries. The 3D printed figurine is just one of the applications of this technology. We are looking at launching quite a few channels in the next few months. We are on track in building a scalable technology that would enable us to reduce the time to develop 3D models further to one-tenth of the industry-standard time while also making the 3D model more accurate,” said Harsha P. Deka, founder, and chief executive officer, My3DSelfie.

Founded in 2016, My3DSelfie leverages machine learning and 3Dtechnology to create close to 90 per cent accurate 3D assets. The brand boasts creating the figurines in one-fourth of the time compared to industry standard time.

“We are making a lot of investments in machine learning technology to pave a path that further disrupts the 3D modeling and animation industry. My3DSelfie is positioned for the future with a lot of possibilities. I am personally very bullish about the company's future and have also taken a Technology Advisor role at the startup. My3DSelfie is already well-positioned in the personalized 3D gifting industry. We are very excited about the direction where My3DSelfie is going and can't wait to see what the future holds for them,” shared Dhirendra Sinha, partner, AccelNest, and strategy advisor, My3DSelfie.

The platform has already served consumers and brands such as McDonald's, IPG, Marvel, English Premier league, Biomarin, Henkel, Harvard University, Cardiff University, etc. in over 40 countries.

“3D printing market is still very nascent in India. Which talks about the huge scope it holds. We believe My3DSelfie can leverage the market potential to not only steer the industry but provide the audience with the finest technology in the space. Harsha’s vision and passion for tech can certainly create a mark in this space. We are glad to add this brand to our portfolio,” added Shri PVSLN Murty, chairman, and managing director, NEDFi Ventures.

The brand is also looking to open a tech development centre in the tech hub of India Bengaluru, and product expansion to the new geographies. After staying bootstrapped for nearly 3.5 years of inception brand raised its seed round from IIMCIP in 2020 and raised close to $1 million in total including the current round.