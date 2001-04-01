e-Trouble?
Is your e-business sickly? You may have an e-bug. The good news: Recognizing an illness is the first step toward recovery.
So says a recent Accenture report, Governance at eSpeed, which looked at the 10 warning signs of a faltering e-business. "Business owners have to expect the way they manage and govern their e-business to change as they become successful," explains Brian Pappas, associate partner at Accenture in Boston.
Here are a few signs to look out for:
1. No experience "clicking around": If you're not a hands-on e-business user yourself, then you probably don't have a feel for what works in the dotcom world.
2. No external profile: Does the world even know you exist? To raise your e-business profile, network with well-known business and technology leaders.
3. No decisions . . . or slow decisions: Exploratory committees, project teams and pilot programs make good e-business sense-just don't forget to move swiftly on your findings.
4. No passion: Most successful dotcom em-ployees are passionate about what they are doing. Are yours?
Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.
Contact Source
- Accenture, brian.s.pappas@accenture.com, www.accenture.com