Looking for the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2021? Try These 5 Coins

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

PixieMe / Shutterstock.com - InvestorPlace

Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) launched on January 3, 2009. The oldest and largest cryptocurrency, prices of this coin have swung wildly since its inception. But last year, Bitcoin experienced explosive institutional and retail interest in the space alongside the broader crypto world. Now thousands of altcoin investors are betting that they can pick the next crypto to explode.

Even though Bitcoin recently underwent a correction, trading volume remains strong between $42,000 and $50,000. Of course, that is very expensive, considering the median household income is $62,843 right now. Yes, you can invest in Bitcoin through PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL ) and Square (NYSE: SQ ). But the crypto is still expensive when you compare it to several altcoins out there.

Plus, there are over 7,000 cryptocurrencies you can choose from for your portfolio. When it comes to making big gain, it’s easier for a coin to gain 100x if you’re starting from a smaller size, rather than chasing after a rocket that’s already taken off.

Here are 5 coins that could be the next big crypto to explode:

Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD

(CCC: Binance Coin (CCC: BNB-USD

(CCC: Tether (CCC: USDT-USD

(CCC: Monero (CCC: XMR-USD

(CCC: Algorand (CCC: ALGO-USD

When investing in any crypto, remember to check if there is an inherent utility to the coin. Even cryptos meme coins need developers to crank out regular updates to stay relevant.

The Next Big Crypto to Explode: Ethereum (ETH-USD)

Source: shutterstock

Ethereum is a decentralized, blockchain-based software platform, and its cryptocurrency is called Ether or Ethereum. Ether is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency and has held this position for a long time now. Recently, Ethereum has been in the news for its hard fork “London upgrade,” a major revamp for the platform. The hard fork comprises five Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs). The upgrades are important, but the most notable is EIP 1559, which reduced Ether supply with every transaction.

In addition, the upgrade will lead to the Ethereum network handling more transactions per second, improving scalability, and bringing down transaction fees. Another major benefit is expected to decrease the total number of ether coins in circulation, making it a deflationary cryptocurrency. In the run-up to the upgrade, Ethereum did very well. However, considering the next upgrade will occur at the end of 2021, there is an upside here that you can exploit.

Binance Coin (BNB-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Binance is one of the most successful crypto exchanges globally when ranked by trading volumes, which is why BNB, its native cryptocurrency, is soaring.

Much like Bitcoin, the thing to like about Binance Coin is the hard limit on the total number of tokens in circulation. It has a strict maximum limit of 200 million BNB tokens. As a result, the token price has risen exponentially for the year thus far.

Binance uses around one-fifth of its profits every quarter to eliminate or “burn” BNB tokens. The reason for destroying or “burning,” coins makes sense: it increases the worth of the remaining tokens.

One of the biggest reasons to be optimistic about Binance Coin is its many use cases. Initially, it was developed as a utility token for discounted trading fees in 2017. But now, you can use it to make travel payments, financial services, and entertainment, among others.

The driving force behind any token is its usability and that’s why BNB will be the next crypto to explode.

Tether (USDT-USD)

Source: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Stablecoins are a new breed of crypto gaining prominence. They are a less volatile alternative to Bitcoin because they are linked to an asset like the U.S. dollar, as is the case with Tether. The cryptocurrency allows you to transact in traditional currencies and avoid the complexities of digital currencies.

Tether is designed to bridge fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, allowing users to transfer other cryptocurrencies back to U.S. dollars in a less complex, faster manner. Tether has a 1-to-1 ratio with the U.S. dollar for valuation.

Consequently, the altcoin is less speculative than popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. For crypto investors who want to avoid the wild swings that are part and parcel of this space, Tether should be right up your alley as the next crypto to explode.

Monero (XMR)

Source: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Monero is very popular these days because it has the ability to anonymize users. Ring signatures and stealth addresses help in accomplishing this task. Due to the technology at its disposal, the privacy-focused Monero cab hides the identities of the sender and the receiver.

The only problem some might have with Monero’s approach is that privacy isn’t really an option. It enforces anonymity at a fundamental level. That may rub certain people the wrong way.

But there are several people out there who love this feature and want to protect their identity online since this was one of the main initial benefits of blockchain technology — to remain completely anonymous.

Algorand (ALGO-USD)

Source: shutterstock.com/Shizume

Algorand investors have enjoyed blockbuster returns following an announcement that El Salvador would establish blockchain infrastructure using Algorand.

Italian computer scientist Silvio Micali is the man behind the platform. ALGO-USD has positioned itself as a competitor to Ethereum. One of the biggest things going for it is the proof-of-stake proofing algorithm, which is less energy-intensive to run. One of the main criticisms against Bitcoin is that it consumers a lot of energy. Through using a proof-of-stake mechanism, ALGO-USD sets itself apart from the rest of the altcoins out there.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Looking for the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2021? Try These 5 Coins appeared first on InvestorPlace.