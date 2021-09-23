The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: United Parcel Service, ServiceNow, CVS Health, Booking Holdings and Altria Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 23, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS, ServiceNow, Inc. NOW, CVS Health Corporation CVS, Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG and Altria Group, Inc. MO.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for UPS, ServiceNow and CVS Health

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including United Parcel Service, ServiceNow, and CVS Health. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of United Parcel Service have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry over the past year (+17.2% vs. +14.1%). The Zacks analyst appreciates UPS' efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks and acknowledges the fact that the company paid out dividends worth $3.6 billion despite the coronavirus rout.

The company's board also approved a new share repurchase program worth $5 billion in August, while maintaining its pro-shareholder stance. UPS' solid liquidity position and an environment-friendly approach is also impressive. High operating expenses at UPS are a concern though.

ServiceNow shares have gained +38.5% in the last six months against the Zacks IT Services industry's gain of +18.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that its dominant position in the ITSM, ITOM markets, growing fortune 500 customer base, and product enhancements via strategic acquisitions are key catalysts for growth.

ServiceNow has also been benefiting from a robust growth in subscription revenues. Based on strong adoption of its digital workflow solutions, it expects 2021 subscription billings to grow year over year. Stiff competition in non-ITSM product segments, as well as stretched valuation are major headwinds for the company.

Shares of CVS Health have gained +1.7% in the past three months against the Zacks Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry's loss of -2.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that an increasing demand for PBM and specialty pharmacy coupled with substantial growth in the retail business remain as key positives.

Second-quarter revenues across all three operating segments surpassed the company's expectations. Increased full-year guidance also reflects that this bullish trend is likely to continue throughout 2021. Pressure to reduce reimbursement rates for generic drugs, a dismal retail performance, and pressure on margins are some of the major headwinds though.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Booking Holdings and Altria Group.

