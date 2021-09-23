The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: SPYV, SCHV, VTV, MGV, VONV and VOOV

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 23, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. ETFs recently featured in the blog include: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF SPYV, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF SCHV, Vanguard Value ETF VTV, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF MGV, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF VONV and Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF VOOV.

- Zacks

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

A Bunch of Dirt-Cheap Value ETFs to Buy Now

The global stock market has been caught in a nasty web of woes that led to a broad sell-off. The biggest culprit is the fear over the potential collapse of property developer China Evergrande Group. The China-based real estate juggernaut, which has been sitting on a huge debt of more than $300 billion, could default on its interest payment of $150 million due later this week, potentially triggering a global financial meltdown like the post Lehmann Brothers collapse.

Ongoing debates over the debt limit in Washington and the Fed's taper talks added to the market uncertainty. The White House warned that failure by the U.S. Congress to extend the debt limit could push the economy into a recession and lead the country to default on its payment obligations. The U.S. House is set to vote this week on the debt ceiling.

Additionally, concerns over accelerating coronavirus infections, renewed inflation fears, signs of a slowdown in China, and potential for high corporate tax rates have been making investors jittery in recent weeks (read: September's Weak History Turning True: 5 ETF Buying Zones).

However, the wider spread of COVID-19 vaccines, a greater vaccination push, improving economic growth, an expanded stimulus, and the resumption of corporate earnings growth have been fueling a rally in the stock market this year and will likely continue doing so. The latest batch of data also painted an upbeat picture of U.S. consumers. Retail sales unexpectedly jumped in August as a pickup in purchases across most categories more than offset the weakness at auto dealers, showing resilient consumer demand for merchandise.

Amid such a scenario, value investing seems appealing to investors.

Why Value?

Value stocks have strong fundamentals — earnings, dividends, book value, and cash flow — that trade below their intrinsic value and are undervalued by the market. These seek to capitalize on the inefficiencies in the market and have the potential to deliver higher returns with lower volatility compared with their growth and blend counterparts.

Additionally, value stocks are less susceptible to trending markets and their dividend payouts offer safety in times of market turbulence (read: Value ETFs Looking Attractive Now: Let's Explore).

Notably, these stocks outperform the growth ones across all asset classes when considered on a long-term investment horizon. Honing in on lower expense ratio ETFs in this space will be an ideal choice. With an ongoing price war, expense ratio is the biggest crowd puller in the ETF world. Funds with low expense ratios significantly outperform their expensive counterparts when other factors remain constant.

Given this, we have presented a bunch of ETFs with a solid Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) and a lower expense ratio of under 15% that will likely outperform in the coming weeks, especially in a shaky market.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF – Expense Ratio: 0.04%

With AUM of $12.4 billion, this ETF tracks the S&P 500 Value Index. It holds 431 stocks in its basket with each making up for no more than 3% share. The product sees average daily volume of 2.1 million shares.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF – Expense ratio: 0.04%

This is also a large-cap centric fund that targets the value segment by tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index. It holds well diversified 541 stocks in its basket and has amassed assets worth $9.7 billion. The fund trades in volume of around 324,000 shares a day on average.

Vanguard Value ETF – Expense ratio: 0.04%

This ETF follows the CRSP US Large Cap Value Index, holding 352 stocks in its basket with each accounting for less than 3% share. VTV has AUM of $83.7 billion and an average daily volume of 2.1 million shares (read: Volatility ETFs Spike on Evergrande Collapse Fears).

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF – Expense ratio: 0.07%

This fund offers diversified exposure to 146 largest value stocks in the U.S. market by tracking the CRSP US Mega Cap Value Index. It has been able to manage assets worth $4.5 billion and trades in average daily volume of 106,000 shares.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF – Expense ratio: 0.08%

With AUM of $6.5 billion, this ETF follows the Russell 1000 Value Index and holds 844 stocks in its basket. The product trades in average daily volume of 402,000 shares.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF – Expense ratio: 0.10%

This fund seeks to track the S&P 500 Value Index, holding 433 stocks in its basket. It has AUM of $2.3 billion and sees average daily volume of 68,000 shares.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Vanguard Value ETF (VTV): ETF Research Reports



Schwab U.S. LargeCap Value ETF (SCHV): ETF Research Reports



Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV): ETF Research Reports



SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV): ETF Research Reports



Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV): ETF Research Reports



Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research