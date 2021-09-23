5 Stocks to Watch as EV Adoption Revs Up

Electric vehicles (EV) are rapidly gaining in terms of reliability and a way to reduce the global carbon footprint. Longest-lasting, farthest-driving and affordable batteries are the key parameters of the race in the EV market.

The automobile industry is moving toward electrification and the U.S. government is providing aid through the promotion of EV infrastructure and consumer rebates. Regardless of the government’s boost and the infrastructure bill scheduled to be passed on Sep 27, the industry is poised to witness tremendous growth.

Consumer enthusiasm has been a key to EV growth, as can be seen from the boom in sales. In the first quarter of 2021, global EV sales surged 160% from the same quarter last year to 2.6 million units, according to a report by Canalys. Sales have been spectacular despite several supply-side constraints, especially the pandemic and chip shortage.

China is the largest EV market while Europe has the highest EV adoption, with Norway leading with more than 80% of new car sales. Meanwhile, the United States is trying to catch up and the Biden administration hopes 40% to 50% of all new cars sales to be EVs by 2030.

Recent technological developments are also boosting the EV space, starting from carmakers to battery producers and charging networks. In fact, batteries are the linchpin of any EV and this segment has especially witnessed exponential growth. Companies like Hyliion Holdings Corp. HYLN are developing electric powertrains that are compatible with renewable natural gas and hydrogen fuel cells. Meanwhile, QuantumScape announced a major breakthrough in solid-state lithium metal batteries that can totally change the way consumers view EVs.

The EV market has also created several niches like battery recycling and disposal of old batteries. Companies like Li-Cycle Holdings, founded only in 2016, estimates that the EV industry will produce more than 15 million tons of discarded lithium-ion batteries by 2030. Li-Cycle, a battery recycling firm, plans to capture this segment by offering an outlet for used batteries and a sustainable source for materials to be used in recycled batteries. It aims to recover usable materials from thrown-away batteries and touts that up to 95% of the battery materials can be processed for recovery, which in turn will reduce waste.

Automobile bigwigs are also investing millions into EVs. On Sep 22, Ford Motor Company F reported that it is investing $50 million in Redwood Materials to recycle EV batteries. Redwood, which is well known for recycling batteries for e-bike, will expand its manufacturing facilities and cater to make EVs more sustainable and affordable. This deal is part of the $22-billion plan that Ford earlier announced to up its game in the EV market. The company also has the Mach-E, the e-Transit commercial van, and an electric F-150 line-up, set to be launched this year and the next.

5 Stocks to Watch

Global administration bodies are increasing regulations to phase out fossil fuel-powered vehicles and promoting EV infrastructure. Additionally, the decline in the cost of batteries and the luxury that EVs provide are also attracting buyers. Per a Meticulous Market Research forecast, the global EV market is expected to reach $2.5 trillion by 2027, at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2020. The company estimates the sale of 233.9 million units by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.7%.

Given the positives, we have shortlisted five stocks covering EV manufacturers (pure-play & traditional), battery makers and charging networks that are poised to grow and investors should look out for.

Nikola Corporation NKLA develops and commercializes battery-electric (BEV) and fuel cell electric (FCEV) Class 8 trucks for the short, medium, and long-haul trucking sector and also offers hydrogen EVs, EV drivetrains, vehicle components, and energy storage systems. Earlier in September, Nikola inaugurated a joint-venture manufacturing facility with CNH Industrial dedicated to the development of the Nikola Tre electric heavy-duty trucks.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current quarter is 16.1% against the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry’s projected decline of 48.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this company’s current-year earnings has been revised 18.5% upward over the past 60 days. Nikola currently holds a Zack Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Hyliion Holdings designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions and also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully EV applications. This Zack Rank #2 company that belongs to the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry has an expected earnings growth rate of 50% for the current quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this company’s current-year earnings has been revised 9.4% upward over the past 60 days.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems.The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100% compared with the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry’s projected growth of 15.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this company’s current-year earnings has been revised 19.1% upward over the past 60 days. Tesla carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Ford, a Zack Rank #3 company, designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company plans to add F-150 Lightning with four series and two battery options to the range of Mustang Mach-E catalog by spring 2022.

The auto giant has an expected earnings growth rate for the current year of more than 100% compared with the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry’s projected growth of 15.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this company’s current-year earnings has been revised 28.2% upward over the past 60 days.

General Motors Company GM designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts. The company recently unveiled the Cadillac LYRIQ show car and the GMC HUMMER EV, which joined the Chevrolet Bolt EV, and is currently on the market. The auto giant will invest $27 billion in EVs and associated products between 2020 and 2025.

This Zack Rank #3 company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 25.7% compared with the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry’s projected growth of 15.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this company’s current-year earnings has been revised 0.7% upward over the past 90 days.

