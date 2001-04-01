Growth Strategies

Fit For Work

Everyone wins with health promotion programs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

It may be too late for flu season, but keeping your workers healthy year-round is a great way to decrease absenteeism and improve morale. Free cancer screenings, educational seminars and flu shots may not sound like fun perks, but employees appreciate them.

The popularity of health promotion programs is on the rise. "It's a way to control health-care costs and enhance the health and productivity of employees," says Camille Haltom, a health-care consultant with Hewitt Associates, a management consulting firm in Lincolnshire, Illinois. The most popular offerings include seminars and workshops on lifestyle habits, screenings for high blood pressure and cholesterol, and flu vaccinations. What's the cost? Depends on what you're offering. A basic cholesterol screening can run between $5 and $6 per person, flu shots cost about $20 per person, and a mobile mammography unit can top $120 per person. Of course, you could always have your employees pay-the convenience is the main thing.

To implement a program, contact your local hospitals and visiting nurse associations. Many have community and employer outreach programs that provide staff, equipment and supplies for these services.

Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?