Fit For Work

Everyone wins with health promotion programs.

April 1, 2001 1 min read

It may be too late for flu season, but keeping your workers healthy year-round is a great way to decrease absenteeism and improve morale. Free cancer screenings, educational seminars and flu shots may not sound like fun perks, but employees appreciate them.

The popularity of health promotion programs is on the rise. "It's a way to control health-care costs and enhance the health and productivity of employees," says Camille Haltom, a health-care consultant with Hewitt Associates, a management consulting firm in Lincolnshire, Illinois. The most popular offerings include seminars and workshops on lifestyle habits, screenings for high blood pressure and cholesterol, and flu vaccinations. What's the cost? Depends on what you're offering. A basic cholesterol screening can run between $5 and $6 per person, flu shots cost about $20 per person, and a mobile mammography unit can top $120 per person. Of course, you could always have your employees pay-the convenience is the main thing.

To implement a program, contact your local hospitals and visiting nurse associations. Many have community and employer outreach programs that provide staff, equipment and supplies for these services.

Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.



