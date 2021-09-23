These Are The 10 Top Stock Holdings Of Paul Singer

Paul Singer is a hedge fund magnate, who founded Elliott Management in 1977 with $1.3 million. The hedge fund firm now has over $45 billion in assets under management. Though Singer has been diversifying the investments across a variety of assets, he is known for activist positions as well. His firm has pushed for changes at several companies, including Twitter, AT&T and SoftBank. Let’s take a look at the ten top stock holdings of Paul Singer.

- Valuewalk

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Top Stock Holdings Of Paul Singer

We have referred to the latest 13F filing (as of June 30, 2021) of Elliott Management to come up with the ten top stock holdings of Paul Singer. Following are the ten top stock holdings of Paul Singer:

Uniti Group

Founded in 2014, it is a real estate investment trust company that deals in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. Singer owns 20,475,739 shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT), having a market value of more than $216 million and accounting for 1.64% of Elliott Management’s portfolio. Singer first invested in Uniti Group in Q3 2020. Uniti Group shares are up more than 9% YTD and over 21% in the past three months.

E2open Parent Holdings

Founded in February 2021, this company offers supply chain management software. Singer owns 27,973,575 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO), having a market value of more than $319 million and accounting for 2.42% of Elliott Management’s portfolio. Singer first invested in E2open Parent Holdings in Q1 2021. E2open Parent Holdings shares are up more than 8% YTD but are down over 3% in the past three months. It is headquartered in New York.

Arconic

Founded in 2019, this company makes aluminum sheet, plate, extrusions and architectural products. Singer owns 10,391,409 shares of Arconic Corp (NYSE:ARNC), having a market value of more than $370 million and accounting for 2.80% of Elliott Management’s portfolio. Singer first invested in Arconic in Q2 2020. Arconic shares are up more than 6% YTD but are down over 13% in the past three months. It is headquartered in Pittsburgh.

Nielsen Holdings

Founded in 1923, this company provides global marketing data collection and analytics services. Singer owns 16,600,000 shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN), having a market value of more than $409 million and accounting for 3.10% of Elliott Management’s portfolio. Singer first invested in Nielsen Holdings in Q3 2018. Nielsen Holdings shares are down more than 6% YTD and over 21% in the past three months. It is headquartered in New York.

Peabody Energy

Founded in 1883, this company is in the business of coal mining. Singer owns 27,124,787 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), having a market value of more than $458 million and accounting for 3.47% of Elliott Management’s portfolio. Singer has recently reduced his stake in Peabody Energy. Peabody Energy shares are up more than 480% YTD and over 66% in the past three months. It is headquartered in St. Louis.

Evergy

Founded in 2017, this company offers electricity through its subsidiaries. Singer owns 10,541,914 shares of Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG), having a market value of more than $637 million and accounting for 4.82% of Elliott Management’s portfolio. Singer first invested in Evergy in Q4 2020. Evergy shares are up more than 13% YTD and over 2% in the past three months.

Marathon Petroleum

Founded in 1887, this company refines, markets and transports petroleum products. Singer owns 10,570,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), having a market value of more than $638 million and accounting for 4.83% of Elliott Management’s portfolio. Singer first invested in Marathon Petroleum in Q2 2019. Marathon Petroleum shares are up more than 44% YTD but are down over 3% in the past three months.

Twitter

Founded in 2006, this company manages a micro-blogging platform that allows people to express themselves and have a conversation in real time. Singer owns 10,000,000 shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), having a market value of more than $688 million and accounting for 5.20% of Elliott Management’s portfolio. Singer first invested in Twitter in Q1 2020, and has significantly raised his stake in the company recently. Twitter shares are up more than 18% YTD but are down over 5% in the past three months.

Howmet Aerospace

Founded in 1888, this company offers engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. Singer owns 41,065,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM), having a market value of more than $1,415 million and accounting for 10.71% of Elliott Management’s portfolio. Singer first invested in Howmet Aerospace in Q4 2015, and has marginally reduced his stake in the company recently. Howmet Aerospace shares are up more than 8% YTD but are down over 10% in the past three months.

Dell Technologies

Founded in 1984, this company offers information technology hardware, software, and service solutions. Singer owns 24,832,943 shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL), having a market value of more than $2,475 million and accounting for 18.72% of Elliott Management’s portfolio. Singer first invested in Dell Technologies in Q4 2018. Dell Technologies shares are up more than 35% YTD and almost 1% in the past three months. It is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.