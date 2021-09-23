Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:

RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT: This provider of business and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

RCM Tech’s shares gained 34.9% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Herc Holdings Inc. HRI: This equipment rental supplier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings’ shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ovintiv Inc. OVV: This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Ovintiv’s shares gained 16% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Regional Management Corp. RM: This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management’s shares gained 4.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

