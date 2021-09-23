Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 23rd

RCMT, HRI, OVV, and RM made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on September 23, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:

- Zacks

RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT: This provider of business and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

 

RCM Tech’s shares gained 34.9% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. HRI: This equipment rental supplier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings’ shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Ovintiv Inc. OVV: This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

 

Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus

Ovintiv’s shares gained 16% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Regional Management Corp. RM: This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Regional Management’s shares gained 4.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

