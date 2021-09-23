Company News for Sep 23, 2021

FedEx Corp.’s FDX shares plunged 9.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $4.37, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.96.

Stitch Fix Inc.’s SFIX shares soared 15.7% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.19, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss per share of $0.14.

Shares of General Mills Inc. GIS surged 3.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.99, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD climbed 10.9% following announcement that its new crypto wallet will enable customers to send and receive crypto assets off its platform.

