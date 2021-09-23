Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Company News for Sep 23, 2021

Companies In The News Are: FDX, SFIX, GIS, HOOD.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks
  • FedEx Corp.’s FDX shares plunged 9.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $4.37, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.96.
  • Stitch Fix Inc.’s SFIX shares soared 15.7% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.19, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss per share of $0.14.
  • Shares of General Mills Inc. GIS surged 3.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.99, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88.
  • Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD climbed 10.9% following announcement that its new crypto wallet will enable customers to send and receive crypto assets off its platform.


More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

- Zacks

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

General Mills, Inc. (GIS): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Dow and S&P End Four-Day Skid after Fed Statement

Jim Giaquinto

Finance

Good News For H.B. Fuller Company, Bad News For Everyone Else

Thomas Hughes

Stocks

5 Stocks to Watch as EV Adoption Revs Up

Sreoshi Bera

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion

The Challenges of Automation in the Legacy Fashion Industry

Vadim Rogovskiy

Start a Business

Set up a home beauty business? This is the new trend to undertake

Itzel Cruz Macías
Success Strategies

Stop Fearing Your Mistakes and Start to Innovate

Inna Ushakova

Read More