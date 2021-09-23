Here's Why it is Worth Investing in Regal Beloit (RBC) Now

Regal Beloit Corporation RBC currently boasts promising prospects, supported by strength in its end markets, solid product portfolio, growth investments, and a sound capital-deployment strategy.

- Zacks



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a market capitalization of $5.6 billion. In the past three months, it has gained 6.8% against the industry’s decline of 0.5%.



Let’s delve into the factors that make investment in the company a smart choice at the moment.



Strong End Markets: Regal Beloit has been benefiting from strength across industrial, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), material handling, pool pump, and commercial refrigeration end markets. Based on its product line, a rise in demand across the company’s residential HVAC and pool pump businesses is expected to drive its performance in the quarters ahead. For 2021, it expects sales to increase in the high-teens range on a year-over-year basis.



Benefits From Merger Deal: The company’s deal with Rexnord Corporation RXN to combine operations with the latter’s Process & Motion Control segment is expected to strengthen its product line and market presence. Expected to close on Oct 4, 2021, the transaction will likely make the combined entity a major provider of power transmission solutions, thus enhancing its shareholder value.



Rewards to Shareholders: Regal Beloit is focused on rewarding shareholders through dividend payments. In second-quarter 2021, the company distributed dividends worth $12.2 million. It also announced a hike of 10% in its quarterly dividend rate in April 2021. The company made no share repurchasing activities since the second quarter of 2020. Exiting the second quarter of 2021, it possessed the authorization of up to $210 million left under its $250-million share-buyback program.



Estimate Revisions: In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2021 earnings has trended up from $7.83 to $8.81 on three upward estimate revisions against none downward. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings has increased from $8.65 to $9.85 on three upward estimate revisions against none downward over the same time frame.

Other Stocks to Consider

A couple of other top-ranked stocks from the same space are ABB Ltd ABB and SPX FLOW, Inc. FLOW, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ABB pulled off a positive earnings surprise of 19.00%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



SPX FLOW delivered a positive earnings surprise of 48.16%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



ABB Ltd (ABB): Free Stock Analysis Report



SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rexnord Corporation (RXN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research