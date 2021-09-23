New Strong Sell Stocks for September 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

Americold Realty Trust COLD is an REIT that focuses on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 9% downward over the last 30 days.

Garrett Motion Inc. GTX designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Hello Group Inc. MOMO provides mobile-based social and entertainment services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Vivendi SE VIVHY operates as a content, media, and communication company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. NRILY provides consulting, financial information technology solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 60 days.

