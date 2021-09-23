Is Matador Resources (MTDR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Matador Resources (MTDR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Matador Resources is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MTDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTDR's full-year earnings has moved 36.78% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MTDR has moved about 169.15% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 22.95%. This means that Matador Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MTDR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 81.59% this year, meaning that MTDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to MTDR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

