Is YETI Holdings (YETI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is YETI Holdings (YETI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

YETI Holdings is one of 261 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 5.39% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, YETI has gained about 43.11% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 5.10% on average. This shows that YETI Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, YETI belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13.95% so far this year, so YETI is performing better in this area.

YETI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

