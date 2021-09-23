Good End 2021: date and everything you need to know about the promotions and the SAT raffle for 500 million pesos

As every year since 2010, the Good End aims to stimulate the country's economy and has become one of the most important commercial events in Mexico. The president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism, José Héctor Tejeda, reported that the date for Good End 2021 will be held from November 10 to 16.

Buen Fin

Unlike last year when this event lasted two weeks, now it will be seven days, but they have the same purpose: economic recovery. In 2021, it is expected to exceed the figure reached in 2020 of 239 billion Mexican pesos.

On the other hand, Jesús Cantú, head of the Regulation, Competitiveness and Competition Unit of the Ministry of Economy, mentioned that the objective is to offer the best products and services, at the best price and quality, to achieve an informed and reasoned consumption of the Mexicans.

Image: Cinema Premiere

Bank promotions in Good End 2021

Banking institutions will offer the opportunity to pay off your debts. According to the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM), they will grant up to 24 months without interest, preferential rates, as well as double and triple points when making purchases, gift certificates and decrease in interest rates.

There is good news for the auto industry too. The ABM pointed out that during the Good End the elimination of commissions for automotive loans will be granted, so it could be easier to buy your new car.

On the other hand, if what you are looking for is auto, life, medical, housing or personal insurance, there will also be discounts when hiring any of these.

But that's not all, banks will give rewards to customers who make purchases from November 10 to 16, such as paying off debts, granting bonuses and monthly payments.

The SAT draw

The Tax Administration Service (SAT) had a bag for 500 million pesos for the tax draw. This will be held on December 10 and the prizes will be delivered no later than the 24th of that month. In addition, both consumers and stores will be able to participate.

Of the bag of 500 million pesos, 100 million of them will be raffled among small businesses that the previous year did not have income greater than 5 million pesos. In total, 321,261 prizes and a 250,000 pesos badge will be distributed to consumers.

Requirements to participate in the SAT draw

Taxpayers must be current on their tax payments.

Be registered in the Good End portal.

On the page www.elbuenfin.org companies can register and update their data.