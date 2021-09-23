ViacomCBS's (VIAC) BET, BET+ Unveil 2021 Fall Program Lineup

ViacomCBS Inc VIAC-owned streaming services BET & BET+ recently unveiled its tight program schedule for 2021 fall. Popular among African-American audiences, BET has prepared an extensive schedule of 25 plus programs to be premiered.



BET has various shows like Games People Play produced by Tracey Edmonds of Edmonds Entertainment, the second season of comedy show Twenties produced by Lena Waithe, Tyler Perry-produced popular series, which includes new episodes of Assisted Living, House of Payne and The Oval & Sistas.



The BET network will also promote its two popular award shows, namely BET Hip Hop Awards and Soul Train Awards.



BET+ also has a jampacked schedule for the fall of 2021 that includes the premier of popular series The Ms. Pat Show and the second season of First Wives Club. Additionally, it streams the Eva Marcille & Christian Keyes starrer series All the Queen’s Men, inspired from the book Ladies Night, Tyler Perry-produced Bruh and much more.

- Zacks

Growth in Streaming Subscribers Boosts Prospects

ViacomCBS’ solid cable network portfolio is a major driver. The growing traction of Showtime, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon is expected to boost its top-line growth. The company is consolidating resources to spur growth of its paid streaming service, which lags rivals including Netflix NFLX, Disney’s DIS Disney+ and AT&T T-owned HBO Max.



In August, ViacomCBS logged more than 42.4 million subscribers across its streaming services that include Paramount+, Showtime and BET+.



The numbers reflect only a fraction of the massive subscriber base acquired by Netflix, which reported above 209.18 million global subscribers, and Disney+, which now has more than 116 million subscribers.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company unveiled a new affordable streaming package comprising Paramount+ & Showtime, primarily for the US-based subscribers. The Showtime subscribers can also access shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race, Star Trek: The Original Series and The Good Fight through the bundled offering. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Recently, Pluto TV introduced MATV Select, a TV channel focused on motorsports. MAVTV Select covers events like Chili Bowl Nationals, NASCAR’s ARCA Racing Series, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Pro Pulling League, et al. Moreover, it increased its Spanish content offering, which is expected to aid international subscriber growth and viewership.



The streaming service is expanding internationally in Australia and New Zealand and also planning to enter the key European markets including the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria in 2022 as part of the new Sky partnership with Comcast.

