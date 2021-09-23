BOX's Content Cloud Picked by NASA, Johnson Space Center

Box BOX has declared that its cloud content management is being used by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Johnson Space Center.

- Zacks

Box offers secure cloud collaboration capabilities to NASA and Johnson Space Center to help the organizations safely collaborate classified information with scientists, engineers, astronauts and other employees.

The company’s Box Relay helps them in streamlining the Flight Operations approval process for new office policy, work instruction, and governance documents.

The organizations leverage Box for managing documents, supporting International Space Station operations.

NASA uses Box for reducing unauthorized file-sharing systems as well as threat exposure with more control features.

Expanding Clientele

The recent move has bolstered the company’s customer base, which is expected to contribute to its top-line growth in the upcoming period.

Apart from the latest partnership, Box was picked by Lotte to make an advancement in the latter’s Digital Transformation program and strengthen collaboration infrastructure.

It was chosen by the Washington State Department of Health for offering critical information related to the coronavirus pandemic and healthcare facilities by leveraging its cloud content management platform.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Servicesselected Box for providing an advanced technical edge to healthcare services in the country.

Box collaborated with the Defense Contract Management Agency, wherein the latter will leverage Box’s cloud content management platform for its workload operations and reducing operating costs.

Portfolio Strength

Box’s expanding client base highlights the efficiency and reliability of itsstrengthening product portfolio.

It is worth mentioning that the company recently rolled out its e-signature capability named Box Sign to help businesses digitize and modernize agreements in the cloud.

The introduction of Box Shield, with advanced security features for preventing accidental data leaks and protecting cloud content, remains noteworthy.

It launched Box Shuttle, which helps in the seamless transfer of large content to the Box Content Cloud.

The company also integrated with Microsoft’s MSFT Office Software Suite, Microsoft 365. This includes integrations of Box with Teams and Box Shield with Office 365 as well as new advancements in Box for Microsoft Office Online and Box Connector for Microsoft Graph.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Box carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Advanced Micro Devices AMD and ASML Holding ASML, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Long-term earnings growth rates for Advanced Micro Devices and ASML Holding are currently projected at 44.6% and 33.2%, respectively.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Free Stock Analysis Report



Box, Inc. (BOX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research