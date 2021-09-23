Vishay (VSH) Strengthens RCC1206 e3 with Higher Power Rating

Vishay Intertechnology VSH has made an enhancement in the Vishay Draloric RCC1206 e3 thick film chip resistor with a higher power rating of 0.5 W in the 1206 case size.

- Zacks

The resistor is AEC-Q200 qualified, RoHS-compliant and halogen-free. It operates at different temperatures, ranging from -55°C to +155°C.

The resistor can either be used in a single device in the larger case size of 1210 or in place of two parallel devices of 1206 size.

This helps in the effective use of the board space in automotive, industrial, telecommunications, and medical applications. It also reduces component counts and placement costs.

Chip Resistor Market Prospects

With the recent move, Vishay has positioned itself well to expand presence in the chip resistor market, which has been growing due to its increasing use in consumer electronic devices and a rise in digitization.

The increasing adoption of chip resistors, owing to the technological advancements in the healthcare industry as well as an increase in applications in the automotive and transportation sector, is proliferating the market.

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the market is expected to hit $1.57 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 and 2028.

A report by 360 Research Reports indicates that the market is likely to grow, witnessing a CAGR of 6.44% from 2020 to 2027.

Portfolio Strength

Vishay is taking initiatives to strengthen its robust portfolio of solutions. The recent effort is a step forward in this direction.

Apart from the latest move, the company introduced AEC-Q200 qualified and high-power thin-film wrap-around chip resistors, which operate at a wide range of temperatures.

Additionally, it added Vishay Dale IHLP-2020CZ-8A to its automotive Grade IHLP inductors, which efficiently use board space and have the ability to operate at a temperature of more than 180 °C.

It also launched an integrated proximity sensor, which consumes less power and compensates for high temperatures.

It unveiled the T24 series, comprising HI-TMP surface-mount wet tantalum capacitors that are suitable for aerospace radar, oil exploration and military applications.

The company’s launch of a 30 V n-channel TrenchFET Gen V power MOSFET for providing high-power density and efficiency for isolated as well as non-isolated topologies remains noteworthy.

The endeavors will continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end markets served.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vishay carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Advanced Micro Devices AMD, ASML Holding ASML and Avnet AVT. While Advanced Micro Devices and ASML currently have a Zacks Rank #2, Avnet sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term earnings growth rates for Advanced Micro Devices, ASML, and Avnet are currently projected at 44.6%, 33.2%, and 25.4%, respectively.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Avnet, Inc. (AVT): Free Stock Analysis Report



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research