Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $342.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.21% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.9%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SE is projected to report earnings of -$0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.58 billion, up 55% from the prior-year quarter.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.08 per share and revenue of $10.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.18% and +71.41%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% higher. SE is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

