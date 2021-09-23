Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) closed at $66.94, marking a +1.32% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 1% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KLIC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, KLIC is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 603.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $465.2 million, up 161.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion, which would represent changes of +534.74% and +140.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KLIC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KLIC is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, KLIC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.96. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.33.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.