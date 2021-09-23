Is This the Top to Stocks?

- Zacks

What are the Main Drivers of U.S. markets? I’m sure Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, can tell us.

1. John, does the Fed top this list?

2. What’s likely to happen in the markets once the Fed starts tapering?

3. Is Fed action already priced in the markets?

4. Investors have moved to the sidelines this month. Is there a fear running through the stock market of a contagion from the troubled China property market?

5. How does the debt ceiling issue in Washington D.C. factor as a market driver?

6. September usually has the worst track record of any month performance wise. Do you look for that to hold true this month?

7. What do you see for the stock market going into year’s end?

8. Three Top Zacks Ranked Stocks you’re paying attention to are Canon CAJ, Helios Technologies HLIO and Valmont Industries VMI.

Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on the markets. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.





More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Canon, Inc. (CAJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Helios Technologies, Inc (HLIO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research