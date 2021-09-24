Participate in the first course that Microsoft and Facebook offer to help MSMEs. It's free!

This Friday , September 24 at 10:00 am , Microsoft in collaboration with Facebook for companies, will offer a free digital marketing course, as part of its alliance and to promote the growth and development of micro, small and medium-sized companies (MiPymes ) in Mexico.

Depositphotos.com

This course has the objective that entrepreneurs from all over the country know how to establish their digital presence and take advantage of the opportunities offered by digital platforms. The topics to be covered are:

Digital presence

How to set up a Facebook page and an Instagram business account

Define relevant business objectives, customers and messages

How to plan an advertising campaign

Plan communications and more

This course is the first to be carried out as a result of the collaboration between Microsoft and Facebook that was announced in August of this year, with the aim of continuing to promote the country's MSMEs through resources and training in both technological productivity and Digital Marketing. .

The collaboration between Microsoft and Facebook integrates the experience of both companies and offers Mexican MSMEs new knowledge to take advantage of the tools that every day help millions of businesses around the world to reach new customers, continue to grow, hire staff and develop their local economies.

Depositphotos.com

You can access the event in this link: https://fb.me/e/H3SH7noH

For more information and resources, female and male entrepreneurs can visit Microsoft's Digital PyMEs México site and the Facebook page for companies .