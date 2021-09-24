Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

CF (CF) Stock Jumps 6.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

CF (CF) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock do...

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

CF Industries (CF) shares soared 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $53.49. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10.4% gain over the past four weeks.

- Zacks

The company’s shares are heading higher following its move to restart the ammonia plant at its Billingham, UK complex. The resumption of operation follows an interim deal to cover the costs to restart the ammonia plant and produce CO2 for the UK market. CF Industries, last week, halted operations at both its Billingham and Ince, UK, manufacturing facilities due to high natural gas prices.

This fertilizer maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +1092.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.47 billion, up 73.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For CF, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Finance

Forget Active Vs. Passive: Why Not Own Both Types Of Funds?

Kate Stalter

Finance

The Real Potential in BlackBerry May Still be Years Away

Chris Markoch

Stocks

Thermon Group (THR) Soars 7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

3 Growth Stocks Gearing Up for More Gains

Sean Sechler

Stocks

J&J ETFs to Gain on Upbeat COVID-19 Vaccine Data

Entrepreneurial Events

Participate in the first course that Microsoft and Facebook offer to help MSMEs. It's free!

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More