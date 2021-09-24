Zacks.com featured highlights include: Best Buy, Peabody Energy, Citi Trends, Caleres and Commercial Metals

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 24, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY, Peabody Energy Corporation BTU, Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN, Caleres, Inc. CAL and Commercial Metals Company CMC.

5 Broker-Friendly Stocks to Buy Amid Current Market Struggles

The crisis triggered by fears over the potential collapse of a debt-ridden Evergrande Group has shaken the global stock markets. As a result of this cascading effect of the troubles in China's property market, major indexes in the United States continue to suffer.

Per a CNBC report, the S&P 500, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 1.7%, 2.2% and 1.8%, respectively, on Sep 20. While the S&P 500's performance on Sep 20 was the worst (on a daily basis) since May 12, the Dow posted its biggest one-day loss since Jul 19.

The Evergrande crisis apart, U.S. investors are worried about the rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is threatening to derail economic growth witnessed prior to the transmission of this deadly strain.

However, irrespective of the prevalent market conditions, investors strive to design a winning basket of stocks. They are after all putting their hard-earned money into stocks. Amid the existing uncertainties, it is almost impossible for individual investors to come up with a promising portfolio of stocks without proper guidance. Therefore, it is in the best interest of investors to seek advice from "experts in the field."

Who Are the Experts & Why?

The "experts" in the field of investing are brokers who are equipped with thorough knowledge about the space. Brokers, irrespective of their types (sell-side, buy-side or independent), have at their disposal a lot more information on a company and its prospects than individual investors.

To attain their objective, they go through minute details of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations. Broker opinion should thus act as a valuable guide for investors while deciding their course of action (buy, sell or hold) on a particular stock.

Since brokers meticulously follow the stocks in their coverage, they revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned company. Naturally, their estimate revisions serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock. To take care of the earnings performance, we designed a screen based on improving broker recommendations and upward estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

Do not Ignore the Top Line

However, designing a strategy based solely on the bottom line is unlikely to result in a rewarding approach. Actually, according to many market watchers, a revenue beat is more creditable for a company than a mere earnings outperformance. To address the top-line concerns, we included in our screen the price/sales ratio, which serves as a strong complementary valuation metric.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1799926/5-broker-friendly-stocks-to-buy-amid-the-current-market-crisis

