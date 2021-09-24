3 Must-Have Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds for Your Portfolio

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering "exceptional asset management" to clients in more than 165 nations. It has offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals. With around $1.57 trillion assets under management as of the end of August 2021, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. The company offers investment management strategies and integrated risk management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Below we share with you three best-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin Emerging Market Debt Opportunities Fund FEMDX aims for high total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in debt securities of emerging market countries. Generally, emerging market countries include those considered as developing by the World Bank. FEMDX has three-year annualized returns of 6.8%.

As of the end of August 2021, FEMDX held 90 issues with 3.3% of its assets invested in Grenada (Government of) 7%.

Franklin California High Yield Municipal Fund Advisor Class FVCAX aims for high level of income exempt from federal and California personal income taxes. FVCAX invests the majority of its net assets in municipal securities whose interest is free from regular federal income taxes as well as from California personal income taxes. It may invest all of its assets in securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. FVCAX has three-year annualized returns of 5.9%.

FVCAX has an expense ratio of 0.55% compared with the category average of 0.79%.

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A FRSGX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies. Its managers choose companies from a range of sectors that include information technology, consumer discretionary, industrials and healthcare. The fund has returned 26.3% in the past three years.

Michael McCarthy has been one of the fund managers of FRSGX since 1993.

