New Strong Buy Stocks for September 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

Canon Inc. CAJ: This manufacturer and seller of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, and diagnostic equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mistras Group, Inc. MG: This provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.8% over the last 60 days.

Mistras Group Inc Price and Consensus

Vectrus, Inc. VEC: This provider of infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, as well as information technology and network communication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Vectrus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This provider of provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schneider National, Inc. SNDR: This transportation and logistics services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Schneider National, Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Canon, Inc. (CAJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mistras Group Inc (MG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vectrus, Inc. (VEC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research