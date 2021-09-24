Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 24th
GEO, CASH, SNDR, and CAJ made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 24, 2021.
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 24th:
The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This integrated equity real estate investment trust that specializes in design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.2% over the last 60 days.
GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.77, compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Meta Financial Group, Inc. CASH: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Meta Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.82, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Schneider National, Inc. SNDR: This surface transportation and logistics solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Schneider has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.68, compared with 34.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Canon Inc. CAJ: This manufacturer and seller of office multifunction devices, plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.2% over the last 60 days.
Canon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.28, compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
