Company News for Sep 24, 2021
Companies In The News Are: CRN, DRI, ACN, KBH.
- salesforce.com inc.’s CRM shares jumped 7.2% after the company raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2022 and provided better-than-expected financial guidance for fiscal 2023.
- Darden Restaurants Inc.’s DRI shares climbed 6.1% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.76, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63.
- Shares of Accenture plc ACN advanced 2.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.20, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19.
- Shares of KB Home KBH rose 0.5% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.64, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60.
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Accenture PLC (ACN): Free Stock Analysis Report
salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI): Free Stock Analysis Report
KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.