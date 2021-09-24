Company News for Sep 24, 2021

salesforce.com inc.’s CRM shares jumped 7.2% after the company raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2022 and provided better-than-expected financial guidance for fiscal 2023.

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s DRI shares climbed 6.1% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.76, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63.

Shares of Accenture plc ACN advanced 2.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.20, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19.

Shares of KB Home KBH rose 0.5% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.64, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60.



