Trade Shows

This story appears in the April 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine.

SCUBA SHOW 2001
June 2-3, Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, Long Beach, California. This trade show features scuba equipment, products and accessories for recreational divers. Contact Saint Brendan Corp. at (310) 792-2333 or www.saintbrendan.com.

SEATTLE ITEC
June 5-6, Washington State Convention & Trade Center, Seattle. ITEC features information technology products and services, including document management, networking and con-nectivity. Contact Imark Communications at (503) 968-1123 or www.goitec.com.

2001 INTERNATIONAL ROBOTS & VISION SHOW
June 5-7, Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. This trade show features products for the manufacturers of robotics and vision systems. Contact the Robotics Industries Association at (734) 994-6088 or www.roboticsonline.com.

TECHNET INTERNATIONAL 2001
June 5-7, Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC. Technet features communications and electronic defense infor-mation technology. Contact J. Spargo and Associates at (703) 631-6200 or www.technet2001.org.

2001 SOUTHWEST FOODSERVICE EXPO
June 10-12, Dallas Convention Center. This trade show features food-service equipment, technology, services and supplies. Contact the Texas Restaurant Association at (800) 395-2872 or www.swfoodexpo.com.

AMCON
June 12-14, Wisconsin Center, Milwaukee. AmCon features custom metal, plastic, rubber and electronic parts and related manufacturing services for original equipment manufacturer buyers. Contact AmCon at (978) 744-7680 or www.amconshows.com.

INFOCOMM INTERNATIONAL
June 13-15, Sands Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas. This trade show features video, computer and audiovisual products and services. Contact the International Communications Industries Association at (703) 273-7200 or www.infocomm.org.

LEGALTECH LOS ANGELES
June 13-15, Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles. The Legaltech trade show features legal technology products and services. Contact American Lawyer Media at (212) 313-9054 or www.legaltechshow.com.

NEXPO 2001
June 16-19, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. This trade show features products and services for the newspaper industry, including publishing and imaging systems, computer hardware/software, press equipment and supplies, and new media services. Contact the Newspaper Association of America at (703) 902-1880 or www.nexpo.com/nexpo2001.

PC EXPO 2001
June 26-28, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. The PC Expo features broadbased computer systems, hardware and software for volume buyers and trade resellers. Contact CMP Media Inc. at (800) 829-3976 or www.pcexpo.com.

INTERNATIONAL TRUCKING SHOW
June 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center. This trade show features motor transportation equipment and services, including medium and heavy-duty trucks, trailers, engines, transmissions, seats, tires, tarps and suspensions. Contact ITS Management at (800) 227-5992 or www.truckshow.com.

