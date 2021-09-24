General Electric (GE) to Buy BK Medical, Boost Ultrasound Business

General Electric Company GE yesterday announced that it has entered into a deal for the acquisition of BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners. The deal is valued at $1.45 billion in cash.



The company’s shares gained 4.5% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $102.96.



Based in Boston and Copenhagen, BK Medical is a leader in intraoperative imaging and surgical navigation. Designed for surgeons and urologists, the company’s active imaging systems facilitate in visualizing anatomy and lesions, guiding interventions and navigating inside the body of a patient. The company, which employs more than 650 people, has a strong product line that is used across several medical specialties including general surgery, robotic-assisted surgery, neurosurgery and spine, and urology.

- Zacks

Inside the Headlines

General Electric expects the addition of BK Medical’s expertise in advanced ultrasound technology, coupled with its strong innovation capabilities and efficient team, to allow it to come up with comprehensive product offerings and deliver precision health to customers. The BK Medical buyout will augment General Electric’s $3 billion ultrasound business and enable it to expand into diagnostics, surgical, and therapeutic interventions.



The company expects BK Medical to deliver growth in revenues and free cash flow along with margin expansion. It also anticipates a return of high-single-digit on invested capital by year five from the acquisition. The completion of the transaction, which is subject to certain regulatory approvals, is anticipated to be completed in 2022.



BK Medical will be integrated into the General Electric’s Healthcare segment. This segment is engaged in providing technologies in patient monitoring, medical imaging, drug discovery, and others. It also offers biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies. The segment generated revenues of $4,454 million, accounting for 25.3% of total revenues in second quarter of 2021.



In May 2021, General Electric acquired France-based Zionexa, which is likely to strengthen its offerings in precision health and theranostics space. Also, in June, through its joint venture’s subsidiary, the company agreed to purchase the Transformer Solutions business of SPX Corporation SPXC.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Trend

General Electric, with a $108.4-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company stands to gain from solid contract wins, acquired assets, a strong liquidity position, and the restructuring of its portfolio. However, the market-related challenges in the Aviation segment remain a woe.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, its share price has decreased 2.2% against the industry’s increase of 5.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has decreased 1% to $1.99 in the past 60 days. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined 0.7% to $4.16 over the same period.

Stocks to Consider

A couple of better-ranked stocks from the same space are Raven Industries, Inc. RAVN and Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL. While Raven currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Carlisle carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Raven pulled off an earnings surprise of 42.59%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Carlisle pulled off an earnings surprise of 39.38%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



General Electric Company (GE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN): Get Free Report



Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



SPX Corporation (SPXC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research