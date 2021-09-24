Reasons Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) Stock is a Solid Pick Now

NMI Holdings Inc. NMIH has been in investors’ good books, owing to growth in total mortgage origination volume, robust total investment portfolio and flexible liquidity.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 and 2022 earnings per share is pegged at $2.69 and $3.27, indicating year-over-year increases of 22.8% and 21.5%, respectively.

Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 and 2022 has moved 4.7% and 1.6% north, respectively, in the past 60 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

NMI Holdings has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 14.72%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

NMI Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has rallied 29.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 23.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity (ROE)

The company’s ROE for the trailing 12 months is 14.7%, better than the industry average of 5.7%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Business Tailwinds

The mortgage insurer should continue to benefit from the resiliency of the housing market, growth in total mortgage origination volume, continued expansion of customer franchise, monthly and single premium policy production tied to the increased penetration of existing customer accounts, and new customer account activations as well as growth in the size of the total mortgage insurance market. These factors have been boosting new insurance written, the primary driver of insurance-in-force (IIF).



NMI Holdings is well-poised to gain from growth of IIF, increased monthly policy production and higher single premium policy cancellations, which continue to contribute to net premiums earned, one of the key drivers of top-line growth.



Given the rise in the size of the total investment portfolio and an increase in book yield tied to the prevailing interest rate, the investment income is expected to improve amid the current low interest rate environment.



Such premium growth as well as improving investment income is driving the top line, which witnessed a five-year CAGR (2014-2020) of 64.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2021 and 2022 revenues is pegged at $495.3 million and $576.4 million, indicating year-over-year increases of 14.3% and 16.3%, respectively.



NMI Holdings has a best-in-class reinsurance program, which enhances return profile and mitigates the impacts of credit volatility during uncertain circumstances, protects the balance sheet, absorbs loss and provides efficient growth capital. Best-in-class credit quality and comprehensive reinsurance place the insurer to continue to thrive amid COVID-led stress.



The insurer boasts strong liquidity and capital position. It has $400 million of outstanding senior notes and its $110 million revolving credit facility remains undrawn and fully available.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked property and casualty insurers are American Financial Group, Inc. AFG, Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE, and Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF, each carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The bottom line of American Financial surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 52.82%.



Everest Re’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two, the average beat being 20.33%.



Cincinnati Financial’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other one, the average being 36.01%.

