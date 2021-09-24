New Strong Sell Stocks for September 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL operates a chain of stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ULH provides transportation and logistics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SID operates as an integrated steel producer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

