Before You Bid . . .

Guide details state procurement programs

April 1, 2001 1 min read

Want to know how to do business with state governments? The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) publishes a guide that can help.

The NASPO Vendor Guide, the 2001 edition of which came out last month, includes products and services that central procurement offices purchase, criteria for appearing on bidder mailing lists, details on set-aside programs, and a list of agencies that purchase direct rather than through their states' central offices. In addition, users can find names and contact information for procurement officers.

The guide costs $50 and can be ordered through the association's Web site or by calling (859) 231-1875.